Gold prices deal with setback amid dollar, treasury bond yield surges

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced a downturn for the second consecutive week, primarily influenced by the strengthening dollar and the escalation in Treasury bond yields. In immediate trading, the value of gold witnessed a decline of 0.9 percent, settling at USD1,940.20, marking a weekly loss of 2.6 percent, equivalent to USD66. This adds to the broader context, with the precious metal enduring losses of approximately 3.4 percent over a two-week period. The impact was not limited to immediate trades, as evidenced by US futures contracts, which saw a 1.6 percent drop upon settlement, closing at USD1,937.70 and registering a weekly loss of 3.1 percent.



The decline in gold prices comes as a result of a combination of factors, notably the robust performance of the dollar, which tends to make gold more expensive for investors using other currencies, thus dampening its appeal. Additionally, the rise in Treasury bond yields creates alternative investment opportunities, diverting attention and funds away from non-interest-bearing assets like gold.



Investors are closely monitoring these developments, as the precious metal, often seen as a safe-haven asset, reacts sensitively to shifts in global economic conditions and monetary policy. The recent trend highlights the delicate balance gold maintains within the broader financial landscape, and observers are keenly watching for any shifts that might signal a change in this dynamic in the coming weeks.

