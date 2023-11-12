Global oil prices see steep fall amid demand concerns

(MENAFN) Last week witnessed a notable downturn in oil prices, as both the Brent and American crude oil standards suffered losses of approximately 4 percent. This marked the third consecutive week of declining prices, a trend not seen since May 2023, as concerns over demand continued to exert pressure on the market.



Despite a temporary uptick in crude prices towards the end of the trading week, where crude saw a 2 percent increase, the overall trend remained negative. Iraq played a pivotal role in this market movement by affirming its commitment to the production levels outlined by the OPEC+ alliance. Brent crude futures saw a rise of USD1.42, or 1.8 percent, settling at USD81.43 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude experienced an increase of USD1.43, equivalent to 1.9 percent, settling at USD77.17.



The OPEC+ alliance, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and key allies such as Russia, is scheduled to convene on the 26th of this month. The Iraqi Oil Ministry emphasized Baghdad's adherence to the OPEC+ agreement on production levels, a statement that provided some support to the fluctuating market. However, despite these reassurances, the persistent decline in oil prices underscores the prevailing apprehensions regarding global demand, setting the stage for a crucial meeting of the alliance in the coming weeks.

