Severe oxygen shortage puts 39 babies in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza at imminent risk of death

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry expressed grave concern, stating that 39 children in the pediatric ward of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza face imminent risk of death due to a severe shortage of oxygen. This alarming situation unfolded concurrently with intensive air and artillery bombardment by Israeli forces targeting the hospital and its vicinity.



A clarification statement was issued by the Health Ministry, correcting an earlier statement by Minister Mai Al-Kaila, who initially mentioned that 39 infants in the intensive care unit of Al-Shifa Hospital had died due to insufficient oxygen.



Mohammad Alawawda, the media manager at the Health Ministry, clarified to a Turkish news agency that, in reality, 39 children in the care ward of Al-Shifa Hospital are in critical condition, with one infant already having succumbed due to the oxygen shortage.



Previously, Kaila reported at a news conference that “Israel is committing a war crime and genocide in the Gaza Strip,” adding that “it has besieged and bombed hospitals.”



"Damn the international community that cannot stop the machine of destruction and killing the sick and wounded in hospitals on a live broadcast in front of the world,” the minister continued.



The minister declared, “Israel surrounds hospitals with tanks instead of providing them with fuel, medicine, and supplies, and the result is certain death for thousands of patients and wounded."

MENAFN12112023000045015839ID1107412615