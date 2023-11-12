Irish parliament to vote on expulsion of Israeli ambassador

(MENAFN) Reports on Friday indicate that lawmakers in the Irish parliament, Dáil, are set to vote on the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador next week.



According to sources, including the Irish Examiner, the Social Democrats plan to present a motion on Wednesday in the Dáil calling for the withdrawal of diplomatic status for Dana Erlich.



The motion is expected to go further, urging the government to advocate for the implementation of EU-wide economic sanctions against Israel. Additionally, it will request the government to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court for an inquiry into potential war crimes committed during its military operations in Gaza.



The head of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns, claimed that attention from around the world has been "ambivalent" about Gazans' suffering.



“Israel’s cruel and disproportionate response to the barbaric October 7 attacks by Hamas has, to date, seen more than 11,000 people killed in Gaza — over 5,000 of them children — and resulted in the collective punishment and mass displacement of millions of innocent civilians,” she was cited by an Irish newspaper.



“Our motion calls on the Irish Government to lobby for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement on the grounds that the human rights clause in the trade deal has been seriously breached. The EU should also suspend Israel’s access to the €95bn Horizon Europe fund for research and innovation.



"Given Israel’s failure to cease the deliberate targeting of civilians, journalists, UN staff and healthcare workers, the Government must withdraw the diplomatic status of the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland," Cairns stated.

MENAFN12112023000045015839ID1107412610