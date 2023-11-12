Biden Says Enough Oil In World Markets Lowers Demand For Iran's Oil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
The volume of oil supply in world markets still allows other
countries to significantly reduce their purchases from Iran.
According to Azernews, this has been released by the press
service of the White House and stated in the memorandum signed by
US President Joseph Biden. It follows from the document that the
American leader, based on the results of a "careful study"
of the information given to him about the situation in the global
economy, came to the conclusion that "there are enough oil
reserves and oil products of other countries except Iran" in
the markets. This allows to "significantly reduce the
volume" of fuel purchases from Tehran by "foreign
financial institutions," as the document states.
Biden said that he will "continue to closely monitor this
situation."
The memorandum was sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Energy Secretary Jennifer
Greenholm.
MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107412577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.