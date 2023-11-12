Charity Victory Run Started In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another charity run called "Victory Run" dedicated to the great Victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War has started in Baku under the organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

Those who want to participate in the run with the slogan "Forward with pride" paid a minimum participation fee of 10 AZN during registration. The collected funds will be donated to the YASHAT Foundation.

The participants of the "Victory Run" started in the Denizkanarı National Park, near the "Yeddi Gozel" (Seven Beauties) fountain. The race covers 2 different distances (5 km and 10 km) and the first finisher of the 10 km distance will be declared the winner.

It is expected that interesting events will be organized as part of the run.

It should be noted that the "Victory Run" has traditionally been held every year since 2021.