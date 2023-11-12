Russians Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson, coastal districts are under fire.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"Explosions are heard in Kherson! Coastal districts are under fire from the Russian occupation forces," the post says. Read also:
Russians kill more than 1,000 residents of Kherson
region since war began – prosecutors
Mrochko urged Kherson residents not to go outside unnecessarily and to stay away from windows.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 11, high-voltage power lines supplying two settlements near the regional center were damaged in a nighttime enemy shelling in Kherson region.
MENAFN12112023000193011044ID1107412575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.