Russians Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson, coastal districts are under fire.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! Coastal districts are under fire from the Russian occupation forces," the post says.

Mrochko urged Kherson residents not to go outside unnecessarily and to stay away from windows.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 11, high-voltage power lines supplying two settlements near the regional center were damaged in a nighttime enemy shelling in Kherson region.