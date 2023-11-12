Three Civilians Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military killed three residents and injured another three in Donetsk region in the past day, November 11.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

“On November 11, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region: two in Toretsk and one in Minkivka," the report says.

It is noted that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders injured one resident of Donetsk region on November 10.