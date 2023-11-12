Trucks With Humanitarian Aid Arrive In Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. More than 850
trucks with humanitarian aid have arrived in the Gaza Strip,
Spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces in the reserve, Jonathan
Conricus said, Trend reports.
Conricus noted that the aid is not delivered from Israel, but
the country is facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
"More and more trucks are entering the Gaza Strip. At the
moment, more than 850 of them have arrived in the Gaza Strip," he
said.
In addition, he said that food, medicines, shelter equipment,
tents, temporary houses and water have been delivered to the Gaza
Strip.
