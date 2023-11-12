Pentagon claims only USD1 billion left for Ukraine`s aid

(MENAFN) Amidst a backdrop of recent victories for Democrats in state elections, the White House has brushed aside calls for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 United States presidential race. The dismissals come as polling data indicates a narrowing margin between Biden and potential Republican nominee Donald Trump, raising questions about the president's chances in the upcoming election.



Despite notable Democratic successes in state-level contests, prominent voices within the party have openly questioned Biden's electoral viability against Trump. Ohio's former Democratic congressman, Tim Ryan, expressed concerns on CNN, acknowledging Biden's past contributions but suggesting that it might be time for the party to consider alternative candidates.



A recent New York Times/Siena College poll revealed unsettling figures for Democrats, showing Biden trailing Trump in five out of six battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Biden currently maintains a lead over Trump in Wisconsin, a crucial state for his 2020 electoral triumph. A subsequent CNN poll on Thursday further indicated a widening gap, with Trump leading Biden 49 percent to 45 percent in a hypothetical electoral race.



Former senior adviser in the Obama administration, David Axelrod, weighed in on the situation, emphasizing that the decision regarding Biden's candidacy ultimately rests with the president himself. The growing concerns within Democratic circles highlight the challenges facing the party as it navigates the political landscape leading up to the 2024 election, with early polling data prompting a reassessment of electoral strategies and potential candidates.





