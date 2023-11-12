CNN: US support for Israel ignites Arab fury

(MENAFN) A diplomatic cable obtained by CNN reveals that the United States' ongoing support for Israel's military operations in Gaza is causing significant discontent in the Arab world, as reported by the news network on Friday. The cable, sent by the United States embassy in Oman to the White House, underscores rising dissatisfaction in the Middle East regarding Washington's backing of Israel's bombardment of Gaza in response to Hamas's cross-border attack on October 7.



According to CNN, the cable expresses concerns about the United States "losing badly on the messaging battlespace" in the region. It suggests that the conclusion is drawn from discussions with a variety of "trusted and sober-minded contacts." Arab figures reportedly perceive the Biden administration's support for Israel's unprecedented siege of Gaza as both "material and moral culpability" in what they consider potential war crimes.



Furthermore, another diplomatic communication, this time from the United States Embassy in Cairo, highlights an op-ed in an Egyptian state-operated newspaper criticizing President Biden. The op-ed accuses Biden of cruelty and disregard for Palestinians, surpassing the actions of all previous United States presidents.



The Palestinian death toll, as reported by Palestinian officials on Thursday, stands at least 10,812 people, with air and artillery strikes causing widespread casualties, including around 40 percent children. Humanitarian organizations are sounding alarms about an impending catastrophe as supplies diminish, and the healthcare system struggles to accommodate the influx of wounded individuals. The diplomatic concerns outlined in the cable shed light on the complex dynamics at play in the region, emphasizing the need for strategic reassessment and dialogue to address the escalating tensions and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



