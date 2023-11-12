Homelessness in Germany increases to 50 percent in one year

(MENAFN) A significant influx of asylum seekers to Germany has played a substantial role in a more than 50 percent surge in homelessness within the European Union's largest state over the past year, according to a report from the Federal Association for Aid to the Homeless (Bag W). The rise in homelessness is attributed to various factors, including increased rents, a scarcity of social housing, and the soaring cost of living, particularly affecting approximately one million refugees escaping the conflict in Ukraine.



The Times newspaper, citing data from Bag W, highlights the challenges faced by asylum seekers in securing accommodation, exacerbating the housing crisis. The report reveals that around 148,000 non-Ukrainians sought asylum in Germany in 2022, further straining the already limited housing resources in the country.



Werena Rosenke, director of Bag W, noted that inflation, elevated costs, and rising rents are disproportionately affecting households with weak incomes in Germany. The most vulnerable groups include low-income single-person households, single parents, and couples with many children.

The homeless statistics provided by Bag W indicate a significant increase, with approximately 607,000 people experiencing at least temporary homelessness in Germany in the previous year, compared to 383,000 in 2021. This marked the highest count since 2018, with asylum seekers constituting 71 percent of the figure. While the homeless statistics do not specify nationalities, January data from the Federal Statistics Office indicated that Ukrainian nationals accounted for just under a third of the homeless population.



Among the homeless, about 50,000 individuals were compelled to sleep on the streets, according to Bag W's analysis. The remaining portion managed to secure temporary accommodation, such as shelters or the residences of friends and acquaintances. As Germany grapples with the repercussions of a housing crisis, there is an urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address the growing homelessness issue, particularly among vulnerable populations affected by economic challenges and the influx of asylum seekers.



