Brazil doubts Israeli terrorist assault statement

(MENAFN) Brazilian authorities are urging caution and emphasizing the ongoing nature of an investigation following Israel's assertion that it thwarted a terrorist attack planned by an Iran-funded Hezbollah cell in Brazil. Justice Minister Flavio Dino, in a social media post, referred to the claim as a "hypothesis" and cautioned against premature conclusions, stressing that no foreign agency should presume the outcome of the investigation.



Dino's statement appears to be a response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared that Israel's Mossad intelligence service had assisted Brazil in preventing a terrorist attack orchestrated and financed by Iran through the Hezbollah terrorist organization. Netanyahu linked the alleged plot to the broader context of conflict in Gaza, stating that Hezbollah and the Iranian regime continue to operate globally to target Israeli, Jewish, and Western interests.



In his post, Dino expressed appreciation for international cooperation while firmly rejecting any foreign authority attempting to direct Brazilian law enforcement agencies or manipulate investigations for political purposes. Although not directly naming Israel, the remarks underscore Brazil's commitment to maintaining control over its investigations without external interference.



Highlighting the timeline of the Brazilian investigation, Dino emphasized that it commenced "before the outbreak of the ongoing tragedies on the international scene." The Brazilian Federal Police echoed similar sentiments in a statement, asserting national authority over the probe and emphasizing their commitment to following the facts rather than succumbing to external expectations.



As the case unfolds, this situation raises questions about international cooperation, the sovereignty of national investigations, and the potential impact of geopolitical considerations on counterterrorism efforts.



