Netanyahu exposes Israel`s extended scheme for Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed his country's long-term plan for Gaza, asserting that Israel does not aim to take control of the territory after the current conflict with Hamas. In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu clarified that the goal is to establish a "credible force" to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.



Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli forces are not seeking to "displace" local residents during the ongoing ground assault. Instead, he outlined a vision for Gaza that involves demilitarization, deradicalization, and reconstruction. He stated, "What we have to see is Gaza demilitarized, deradicalized, and rebuilt. All of that can be achieved. We don’t seek to conquer Gaza, occupy Gaza, or govern Gaza."



However, the prime minister acknowledged the need for a "credible force" that could enter Gaza to deal with security threats. He explained, "That’s what will prevent the emergence of another Hamas-like entity."



Netanyahu's comments come in the wake of his earlier declaration that Israel would manage "overall security" in Gaza for an "indefinite period" after the current conflict. This seemed to differ from statements by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had mentioned establishing a "new security reality" in the area but clarified that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would not be responsible for day-to-day life in Gaza.



While Netanyahu mentioned the creation of a new "civilian government" for Gazans, he did not provide specific details on the role of the IDF in this process or how it would be accomplished.



The prime minister's statements shed light on Israel's approach to Gaza in the aftermath of the conflict, underscoring a commitment to addressing security concerns while also focusing on the demilitarization and reconstruction of the region.



