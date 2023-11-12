Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Occupy NYT Building

(MENAFN) In a dramatic display of discontent, a sizable crowd of protesters converged on the New York Times headquarters on Thursday to voice their grievances against the newspaper's coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The demonstrators breached the building's entrance, briefly occupying the lobby in a demonstration marked by the presence of Palestinian flags and anti-Israel signage.



Marching through the streets, hundreds of activists decried what they perceived as Washington's unwavering support for Israel, with some protestors accusing President Joe Biden of endorsing what they termed as "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by the New York Post. The dissenters distributed mock issues of the New York Times with a satirical title, "the New York Crimes," alleging that the publication had "blood on its hands" for allegedly promoting enthusiasm for the war. The parody further listed the names of journalists purportedly killed in the recent violence, accompanied by the headline "We killed our colleagues."



Chants echoed through the air as demonstrators pledged to hold the New York Times accountable for what they believed was incitement to genocide. "Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for the New York Times!" they proclaimed.



As the protest unfolded, an NYPD police cruiser fell victim to vandalism, its back window shattered, and slogans spray-painted on the vehicle, including the words "Free Gaza." Remarkably, despite the intensity of the demonstration, law enforcement reported no arrests during the event.



The backdrop of this protest is the recent escalation of hostilities in Gaza, triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel last month, resulting in the death of approximately 1,400 people.



Subsequent retaliatory airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and a significant ground assault on Gaza have claimed the lives of nearly 11,000 Palestinians, including approximately 4,400 children, according to local officials. The protest at the New York Times reflects a broader wave of discontent with media coverage surrounding the conflict and United States foreign policy in the region.





