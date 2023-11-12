WHO Loses Communication With Contacts In Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday announced it lost contact with Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, amid disturbing reports of repeated attacks on the hospital.In a statement issued by the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, the organization said "As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought shelter on the hospital grounds and are fleeing the area. There are reports that some people who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded and even killed".It added that over the past 48 hours, Al-Shifa Hospital, which is the largest medical complex in Gaza, has been reportedly attacked multiple times, leaving several people dead and many others injured. The intensive care unit suffered damage from bombardment, while areas of the hospital where displaced people were sheltering have also been damaged. Also, an intubated patient reportedly died when electricity was at one point cut.The last reports, according to the statement, said that the hospital was surrounded by tanks. Staff reported a lack of clean water and the risk of the last remaining critical functions, including ICUs, ventilators, and incubators, soon shutting down due to lack of fuel, putting the lives of patients at immediate risk.WHO indicated it has grave concerns for the safety of the health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support and displaced people who remain inside the hospital, especially since the number of inpatients is reportedly almost double its capacity, even after restricting services to lifesaving emergency care."Patients seeking health care should never be exposed to fear, and health workers who have taken an oath to treat them should never be forced to risk their own lives to provide care," it added.WHO called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering. Hospitals, patients, health staff, and persons sheltering in health facilities are protected under the Geneva Conventions and International Humanitarian Law.WHO also called for the sustained, orderly, unimpeded, and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients into Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing, and that all hostages should receive appropriate medical care and be released unconditionally.