Attacks On Gaza Hospitals Unconscionable, Reprehensible And Must Stop: UN Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said late Saturday that the Israeli aggression against healthcare facilities in Gaza is unconscionable, reprehensible and must stop.Griffiths said there could be "no justification for acts of war in healthcare facilities leaving them with no power, food or water and shooting at patients and civilians trying to flee.""Hospitals must be places of greater safety and those who need them must trust that they are places of shelter and not of war," Griffiths wrote in a post on X.