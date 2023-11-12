DEP Token Rebounds 64% As Playmining Gamefi Platform Introduces 'Gamifying Work' B2B Business Model

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 11, 2023 12:03 am - PlayMining pledges to solve real world problems by 'gamifying work', with a pilot project partnered with TEPCO Power that kicks off in Spring 2024.

Singapore, Nov 8, 2023 -- Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company and owner of the popular PlayMining GameFi platform, announced on Oct 25th a new B2B business model that will help solve societal problems such as labor shortages by 'gamifying work'. The company's DEAPcoin ($DEP) token price skyrocketed 64.14% within two weeks following the announcement, settling at a figure 32.79% higher than its Oct 25th price, as of this writing.

“We have been forging a large number of valuable, high-level partnerships with large corporations that aren't traditionally Web3-based. By implementing our unique 'gamifying work' innovation, we are helping these companies crowdsource labor and integrate various work tasks with incentivized games on our PlayMining platform,” said DEA co-founder and co-CEO Kozo Yamada.

The company already has a pilot project under development in partnership with TEPCO Power Grid-the largest electric power company in Japan and the fourth-largest in the world. Scheduled to launch in specific regions of Japan in spring 2024, the game will help TEPCO alleviate a utility inspector labor shortage by incentivizing players to go outside and take pictures of aging power poles. Players will team up and compete to connect the most poles in a line, with winning teams earning DEP token rewards.

A second project is underway to gamify work in the waste management industry. PlayMining is partnered with waste management specialists Rita Technology to develop a video game that rewards players for remotely controlling waste-sorting robots installed at waste-processing facilities in Japan. This will help alleviate a labor shortage in waste management, a job that is typically considered undesirable because it is strenuous, dangerous and dirty.

#GamifyingWork to Solve the Labor Shortage Crisis of 2023

PlayMining's first two 'gamifying work' projects directly target the global labor shortage crisis, a social problem that affects nearly four in five companies worldwide according to a 2023 report by ManpowerGroup. Heavy industries are especially prone to suffer from a lack of talent, especially in sectors such as energy, utilities, communication services, consumer goods manufacturing, industrials/materials, transport, logistics and automotives.

In August 2023, DEA secured investment from the KDDI Open Innovation Fund to seek out new business collaborations. The fund connects startups to the group resources of KDDI, the second-largest telecommunications company in Japan. PlayMining is now progressing on a multitude of new projects that tackle problems in multiple industries including CO2 reduction, disaster prevention, local revitalization, inheritance, animal welfare, elderly quality-of-life, and employment for people with disabilities.

“We are removing the barriers between work and play by creating a system that encourages everyone to contribute to society,” Yamada said.“To achieve this vision, we are positioning PlayMining as a 'General-Purpose Web3 Middleware' platform that solves real world problems through gaming, crowdsourcing, and a token incentive model to connect businesses from any industry with community members. It's a win-win prospect for all stakeholders involved.”

Leading Q4 2023's GameFi Rally

GameFi tokens across the cryptocurrency market have been rallying over the past two weeks, with significant double-digit price percentage increases. PlayMining's DEP token is leading the charge at 32.79%, a higher gain than three other well-known tokens, Axie Infinity (AXS), the Sandbox (SAND) and Illuvium (ILV), which have appreciated with two-week price gains of 22.33%, 15.75% and 31.24%, respectively.

DEA is a long-time veteran of the GameFi space, having launched in 2018, the same year as Axie Infinity. Their PlayMining GameFi platform currently includes eight casual-play P&E games - JobTribes, Menya Dragon Ramen, Cookin' Burger, Lucky Farmer, Graffiti Racer, Lost Archive +, SOUL Fusers and Rogue Roll Ruler's. The platform also incorporates its DEP token in two NFT marketplaces and a 'Watch-and-Earn' streaming video application. It is also home to the Kamui Fujiwara Verse metaverse project.

Companies interested in exploring opportunities to gamify work with PlayMining can contact DEA via the following link: Digital Entertainment Asset:

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Web3 Games. DEA also operates the PlayMining gamefi platform, NFT marketplace and 'Verse' metaverse project as well as DEAPcoin ($DEP)-the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency (FSA) of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs-Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada-who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and displaying a deep understanding of NFT gaming.

About PlayMining:

PlayMining is a GameFi and metaverse platform that empowers creators who would otherwise benefit very little in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, featuring an NFT Marketplace powered by the PlayMining DEAPcoin ($DEP), paired with an NFT gaming and Metaverse platform. Featuring both in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture much of the value they create, the PlayMining platform has 2.7 million users and a catalog of Web3 game titles including Job Tribes, Cookin' Burger, Menya Dragon Ramen, Graffiti Racer, Lucky Farmer, Lost Archive +, Rogue Roll Ruler's and SOUL Fusers, as well as the metaverse project Fujiwara Kamui Verse.