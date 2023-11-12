(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 11, 2023 1:17 am - Sizzle Your Way Through 3 Hot Latin Nights of Salsa In December

San Francisco, CA – Looking to spice up a December to remember? Then Salsa through three incredible nights at Dance Fridays, San Francisco Bay Area's largest and hottest Latin Dance Nightclub.

Dance Fridays, on 550 Barneveld, has become the premiere place to be seen and to party thanks to its dedicated fun-filled Fridays, allowing dancers to immerse themselves in the passion and energy of Latin Salsa and Bachata Dancing.

Before the sun sets on 2023, Dance Fridays has announced three fantastic Party Nights that you won't find anywhere else in the Bay:

-December 1 - SalsaCrazy 29th Anniversary Dance Party;

-December 15 - Holiday Dance Party;

-December 29 - Black and White Ball

Dance Fridays at such an amazing, unique San Francisco venue guarantees the atmosphere is always electric.

Dance Fridays' organizers are passionate about Salsa and Bachata dancing. The team comprises experienced instructors and DJs who are dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for guests. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a beginner, they are committed to helping people enjoy the art of Salsa and Bachata dancing.

The venue features up to three separate rooms for dancing, with massive hardwood dance floors, incredible sound and lighting, high ceilings and an outdoor patio. It is centrally located with plenty of FREE parking available.

Dance Fridays is dedicated to providing a vibrant and inclusive space for salsa and bachata aficionados. With a focus on the rhythms and techniques of these iconic dance styles, guests can immerse themselves in the passion and energy of Latin dancing.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, the expert instructors and welcoming community ensure that everyone can enjoy the experience of salsa and bachata dancing.

The club features a talented lineup of DJs who specialize in these genres, ensuring guests can enjoy the latest and greatest hits from the Latin dance scene. Whether you prefer the sultry melodies of bachata or the upbeat tempo of Salsa, the music at Dance Fridays will keep you moving and grooving all night long.

If you want to enjoy the rhythm of the night at Dance Fridays on these three great nights, then book your tickets by:

Phone: 415-328-0127Email:Website: