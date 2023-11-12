Russian Forces Attack Southern Ukraine With Iskander-M, Kh-59 Missiles Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked southern Ukraine with a ballistic missile, likely an Iskander-M, and Kh-59 guided aerial missiles overnight.

Ukraine's southern defense forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Trying to bypass the air defense systems, the guided missiles were directed along a difficult route. However, the air defense forces managed to destroy a guided missile in the Mykolaiv region. The second [guided missile] and the ballistic missile hit the open space of the region," the post reads.

No critical damage or casualties were recorded.

Several residential buildings were damaged by fragments of the downed missile. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.