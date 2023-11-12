Tension In Israel-Palestine Conflict Is Of Serious Concern, FM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Continuing tension in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, in
particular, the fact that civilians are suffering the most from the
present escalation spur serious concern, Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayrmov said in his address to the Joint
Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, Azernews reports.
The Minister expressed condolence to the families of the
victims, saying Azerbaijan joins the calls for urgent de-escalation
of the situation and ceasing hostilities. He underlined the need to
avoid any actions that may exacerbate the existing situation.
Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan advocates for the two-state
solution based on international law, and respective UN
resolutions.
Note that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for
a working visit to Saudi Arabia on November 10 to participate in
the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC).
MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107412511
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.