               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tension In Israel-Palestine Conflict Is Of Serious Concern, FM Says


11/12/2023 2:13:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Continuing tension in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, in particular, the fact that civilians are suffering the most from the present escalation spur serious concern, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayrmov said in his address to the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, Azernews reports.

The Minister expressed condolence to the families of the victims, saying Azerbaijan joins the calls for urgent de-escalation of the situation and ceasing hostilities. He underlined the need to avoid any actions that may exacerbate the existing situation.

Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan advocates for the two-state solution based on international law, and respective UN resolutions.

Note that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Saudi Arabia on November 10 to participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107412511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search