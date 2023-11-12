Hezbollah Leader Says To Continue Pressure Israel From S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 12 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said yesterday that, the Iran-backed armed group would continue to pressure Israel from southern Lebanon by conducting military operations.

In a televised speech to commemorate Martyr's Day, which was yesterday, Nasrallah said, Hezbollah had been carrying out military operations since Oct 8, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, that triggered Israeli retaliatory strikes, despite Israel's threats, the majority of which came from drones.

The armed group has ramped up operations against Israel, deploying Burkan missiles since last week and sending reconnaissance drones on a daily basis, some of which reached as far as the Israeli city of Haifa, said Nasrallah.

He also slammed the U.S. for supporting the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for five weeks, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Shebaa Farms on Oct 8, in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery towards several areas in south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA

