Jordanian Army Drops Urgent Medical Aid To Its Field Hospital In Gaza


11/12/2023 2:10:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian army said its airforce airdropped urgent medical aid to Jordan's field hospital in Gaza on Sunday.
The operation was conducted in cooperation with the UAE and Qatar, to improve the hospital's ability to provide better medical services in Gaza Strip, said the army in a statement.
The army affirmed that the hospital continues to provide health care, despite the deteriorating conditions due to the continuous attacks by the Israeli occupation force.
The Jordanian army had previously airdropped medical aid to the hospital on november 6, as the hospital suffers a shortage of medical supplies caused by the war on Gaza. (end)
