Jordanian military executes second airdrop of vital medical aid for its field hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Jordanian army announced that a Royal Air Force plane executed yet another airdrop of vital medical aid destined for its field hospital in Gaza.



This strategic operation was successfully carried out in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as Qatar, showcasing a joint effort to bolster the hospital's capabilities in delivering essential health services to the beleaguered Palestinian population in Gaza.



The statement, disseminated by a Jordanian news agency, highlighted that the aid was dropped to the hospital via parachutes. This action took place within the context of the ongoing and distressing Israeli offensive on the enclave, characterized by its severity and tragic consequences.



On November 6, Jordanian King Abdullah II acknowledged that the Jordanian Air Force had undertaken a mission to airdrop urgently needed medical and pharmaceutical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.



This humanitarian initiative reflects Jordan's commitment to providing crucial support to the Palestinian territories amidst the challenging circumstances.



The larger geopolitical backdrop to this ongoing crisis involves Israel's sustained air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip. These attacks, which encompass hospitals, residences, as well as houses of worship, were triggered by a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.



The conflict has exacted a devastating toll, with at least 11,078 Palestinians having lost their lives, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. The humanitarian efforts, such as the airdrop of medical aid, underscore the international community's recognition of the urgent need for assistance in this dire situation.

