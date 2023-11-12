Ghost Of Richelieu Solves The Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This time, I received an invitation – or at least I think I did. As I poured out the last of a 2009 Bordeaux, white tartrate crystals at the bottom of the goblet seemed to spell a message on a background of purple dregs:“Pont dA 11 Nov 12am R.”

I blinked and gave the goblet an inebriate second glance, but the wine diamonds had sunk into the slush and the ghostly message had blurred.

“The Pont d'Alma – the entrance to the Paris sewers – at midnight on the 11th of November,” I translated the shorthand that only could have come-the Devil knows how-from the Ghost of Cardinal Richelieu, my ghostly interlocutor on so many past occasions.

And so, an hour before midnight on the appointed day, I jimmied the rusted lock on the grate in front of a small spiral staircase under the Pont d'Alma. Clad in hip boots and waders, I picked my way down the slippery steps to the Paris sewers, clumsily balancing a magnum of Chateau Petrus antique copper spittoon.

I passed the sewers and found the ancient stone stairs that led ever downward, under the medieval archways below the sewers, through archways dense with hanging moss, through levels too numerous to fathom, until I reached Richelieu's haunt: The ancient ossuary of the Carthusian monks, a tiny, dank, airless, ghost-infested lair. Shivering, I caught my breath.

I planted the spittoon firmly in muck of indeterminate depth on the ossuary floor and uncorked the wine. Presently a tremor came through the viscous air. I poured the Chateau Petrus into the spittoon. A gelatinous object of indeterminate shape approached and inserted an appendage into the neck of the spittoon. The translucent object turned the red of a cardinal's cassock. With a loud plop, there emerged the head of the Ghost of Richelieu.

“It's nice of you to come,” the Cardinal said.“Armistice Day evokes une

langueur monotone. During the War, we had so many new faces here.”

“Eminence, why have you summoned me?” I ventured.