Palestinian Red Crescent reports entrance of 53 aid trucks into Gaza through Rafah border crossing

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that an additional 53 aid trucks successfully entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.



The convoy, organized by the humanitarian group, is transporting essential supplies such as medicine, medical equipment, food items, water, and relief materials.



These provisions play a crucial role in addressing the pressing needs of the residents affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Since the initiation of aid truck entries on October 21, a total of 904 trucks have been permitted to access the region.



However, this figure falls significantly short of meeting the comprehensive requirements of those impacted by the Israeli military actions in the enclave.



It is noteworthy that the Israeli army continues to prevent the entry of fuel into Gaza, exacerbating the already challenging situation. Prior to the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, the region used to receive 500 trucks daily, including 45 fuel trucks, under the 16-year Israeli blockade.



This crucial supply line has come to a halt, resulting in a severe shortage of essential commodities, particularly fuel crucial for sustaining hospital operations.

