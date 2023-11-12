Thousands of pro-Palestinians rally in Paris demanding immediate cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Thousands gathered in Paris on Saturday, demanding an urgent cease-fire in Gaza. The demonstrators, starting from the Place de la Republique, marched towards the Place de la Nation.



Participants donned Keffiyehs, the black and white scarf emblematic of the Palestinian cause, and carried Palestinian flags.



Slogans urged for an “immediate cease-fire”, “free Palestine”, “Macron complicit” as well as “Palestine will live and win.”



Leader Emmanuel Macron declared in an interview with a US news agency on Friday that Israel must stop attacking Gaza and murdering innocent citizens, saying that there is “no legitimacy” for the blasting.



It could mark a pivotal moment in French politics regarding the conflict in Gaza, receiving approval from both French citizens and political figures.



“Macron finally uttered the word ‘cease-fire’ but France must speak with a stronger voice, especially in the UN Security Council in which it is a permanent member,” stated Mathilde Panot, an MP for La France Insoumise (LFI).



“France must apply as much pressure possible on Netanyahu’s far-right government in order to stop war crimes,” she declared.



“We want these massacres to stop immediately and that we finally reopen a peace process -- the only one capable of guaranteeing both the peace and security of the Israeli people and the Palestinian people,” she informed reporters.

MENAFN12112023000045015839ID1107412481