Azerbaijani Judoist Takes Gold In Australia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judo fighter Murad Fatiyev has won a gold medal at
the Perth Oceania Open 2023 in Australia.
According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani athlete became a champion
in the 90 kg weight category.
MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107412446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.