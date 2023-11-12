               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Neutralizes Senior Hamas Members


11/12/2023 1:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. 20 senior Hamas members were killed, Israeli intelligence officials said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, these individuals held key positions in the Hamas leadership.

It is reported that their location was identified in the West Bank. Representatives of the Israeli Air Force worked to destroy them.

It is noted that employees of the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli General Security Service also took part in the operation.

MENAFN12112023000187011040ID1107412443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search