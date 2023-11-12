Israel Neutralizes Senior Hamas Members

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. 20 senior Hamas
members were killed, Israeli intelligence officials said in a
statement, Trend reports.
According to the information, these individuals held key
positions in the Hamas leadership.
It is reported that their location was identified in the West
Bank. Representatives of the Israeli Air Force worked to destroy
them.
It is noted that employees of the Israel Defense Forces and the
Israeli General Security Service also took part in the
operation.
