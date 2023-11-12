Israel Neutralizes Senior Hamas Members

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. 20 senior Hamas members were killed, Israeli intelligence officials said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, these individuals held key positions in the Hamas leadership.

It is reported that their location was identified in the West Bank. Representatives of the Israeli Air Force worked to destroy them.

It is noted that employees of the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli General Security Service also took part in the operation.