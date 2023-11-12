(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA)

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed the election law, whereby a 21-year citizen would be entitled to vote in the country's 10 constituencies, each represented by five members in the parliament.

1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to supervise remittances.

1998 -- Kuwait national soccer team won the 14th Gulf Cup, held in Bahrain. This was Kuwait's 9th title in the tournament.

2008 -- Salmiya Sports Club won the Arab Table Tennis champions league, beating Egypt's Al-Ahly Sporting Club 3-0.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked a USD 11.7 million (KD 3.6 million) loan agreement with Rwanda and a grant accord with Somalia worth USD three million (approx KD 920,500) to support food security projects.

2015 -- UNESCO designated late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the world personality for culture and education for 2014-2015.

2015 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf launched a Waqf (endowment) project to secure housing for limited income citizens.

2015 -- The Kuwaiti Supreme Relief Committtee sent medical aid worth USD five million to Yemen.

2017 -- Kuwait's Khaled Al-Awadhi won a gold medal at the Asian Wakeboard Championship in Cable Wake Park in Taiwan. (end) ag