(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA)
--
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed the election law, whereby a 21-year citizen would be entitled to vote in the country's 10 constituencies, each represented by five members in the parliament.
1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to supervise remittances.
1998 -- Kuwait national soccer team won the 14th Gulf Cup, held in Bahrain. This was Kuwait's 9th title in the tournament.
2008 -- Salmiya Sports Club won the Arab Table Tennis champions league, beating Egypt's Al-Ahly Sporting Club 3-0.
2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked a USD 11.7 million (KD 3.6 million) loan agreement with Rwanda and a grant accord with Somalia worth USD three million (approx KD 920,500) to support food security projects.
2015 -- UNESCO designated late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the world personality for culture and education for 2014-2015.
2015 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf launched a Waqf (endowment) project to secure housing for limited income citizens.
2015 -- The Kuwaiti Supreme Relief Committtee sent medical aid worth USD five million to Yemen.
2017 -- Kuwait's Khaled Al-Awadhi won a gold medal at the Asian Wakeboard Championship in Cable Wake Park in Taiwan. (end) ag
MENAFN12112023000071011013ID1107412442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.