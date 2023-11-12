Mild Weather, Spotty Showers Forecast For Two Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience moderate temperatures on Sunday, accompanied by partially to mostly cloudy skies, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Scattered rainfall is anticipated in northern parts of the country, with a chance of extending to certain central areas. Thunderstorms may occur intermittently in the north. Expect moderate-speed northeasterly winds that may periodically strengthen.The following day, Monday, will maintain the mild temperatures, with medium and high-level clouds appearing in the sky. There is a possibility of light and scattered rain showers occurring in different regions. Southeasterly winds are expected to blow at a moderate speed.As Tuesday approaches, a noticeable drop in temperatures is projected. The weather will be partly cloudy, occasionally transitioning into cloudy conditions.Rainfall is anticipated in the north and central regions, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms. Precipitation may extend to southwestern areas. Moderate-speed northwesterly winds will prevail, occasionally picking up in intensity.Today's peak temperatures will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 13 or even 11C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 30C and lows of 19C.