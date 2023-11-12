               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
MFA Moldova Thanks Ukraine For Helping Evacuate Their Citizens From Gaza


11/12/2023 12:18:28 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, expressed his gratitude to Ukraine for the assistance in bringing back home a group of Moldovan citizens stranded in the Gaza Strip.

Popescu wrote about this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"9 more citizens of Moldova have been successfully evacuated from Gaza and arrived today in Chișinău. Many thanks to Ukraine and my friend Dmytro Kuleba for helping to bring our citizens home from Cairo. A new joint diplomatic success," he noted.

Read also: It is important for Ukraine that Moldova is as successful and stable as possible - president

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said November 10 Ukraine evacuated 160 more of its citizens and nine citizens of Moldova from the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that 11 more Ukrainian citizens crossed the Rafah checkpoint on the Gaza-Egypt border.

Photo: X / Nicu Popescu

