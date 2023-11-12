MFA Moldova Thanks Ukraine For Helping Evacuate Their Citizens From Gaza

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, expressed his gratitude to Ukraine for the assistance in bringing back home a group of Moldovan citizens stranded in the Gaza Strip.

Popescu wrote about this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"9 more citizens of Moldova have been successfully evacuated from Gaza and arrived today in Chișinău. Many thanks to Ukraine and my friend Dmytro Kuleba for helping to bring our citizens home from Cairo. A new joint diplomatic success," he noted.

It is important for Ukraine thatis as successful and stable as possible - president

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said November 10 Ukraine evacuated 160 more of its citizens and nine citizens of Moldova from the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that 11 more Ukrainian citizens crossed the Rafah checkpoint on the Gaza-Egypt border.

Photo: X / Nicu Popescu