Russians Kill More Than 1,000 Residents Of Kherson Region Since War Began Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the occupation of the Kherson region, the Russian military deliberately killed 216 civilians in the region and more than 800 people were killed by Russian shelling after Ukrainian forces liberated the right bank of the Dnipro River.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a video story published on Facebook on the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers deliberately killed at least 216 civilians. [...] More than 800 civilians, including 36 children, were killed [by shelling]. [...] 23 people died in the region due to drowning [following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant]. The shelling destroyed or damaged almost 6,000 civilian sites," the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, 11 torture chambers were discovered in the region where the Russians tortured people for their pro-Ukrainian views. Four prisoners were tortured to death.

Suspicion notices were drafted against 27 persons for the creation of torture chambers and abduction of people, and indictments were sent to court in relation to 23.

Also, 15 occupiers were accused of using force to disperse peaceful rallies.

"At this time, based on the results of the investigation into crimes against peace, human security and the international legal order, regional law enforcement agencies have drawn up suspicion notices for 62 persons, 53 indictments have been forwarded to court, and three perpetrators have been convicted," the prosecutor's office said.

Indictments against 396 traitors, collaborators, and accomplices of the enemy have also been brought to court, and 49 of them have been found guilty and convicted.

On November 11, 2022, the city of Kherson was liberated from Russian invaders.