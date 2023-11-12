Belarus Harvests Over 174,000 Tonnes Of Vegetables

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus has harvested a total of 174,500 tonnes of vegetables,
BelTA learned from the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
As of 11 November, Belarus harvested 9,415,600 tonnes of grain,
including rapeseed.
Corn was harvested from 239,200 hectares of land. Some 1,982,300
tonnes of corn kernels were threshed, with the yields averaging
82.9 centners per hectare. Some 22,797,700 tonnes of corn for
silage were cropped so far.
Belarus removed 4,639,600 tonnes of sugar beet from 94,600
hectares, with the yields standing at 485.7 centners per
hectare.
Belarus harvested a total of 174,500 tonnes of vegetables from
the area of 5,590 hectares. The yield is 311.9 centners per
hectare
Some 9,239,200 tonnes of grass was cropped, which is 95.6% of
the target.
