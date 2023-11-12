Riyadh Hosts Decade-Milestone Retail Leaders Circle Summit and takes center stage on global retail

(MENAFN- SEC Newgate) Riyadh, November 7th, 2023 - Retail Leaders Circle (RLC), Middle East and North Africa’s preeminent annual strategic forum for the retail, real estate, tourism and related sectors, announces the theme of its 10th edition: "Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers". The flagship event will convene notable global and regional industry leaders on February 19-20, 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh to highlight the importance of international dialogue, action, and consensus to drive systemic positive change.

The 10th anniversary edition of the Summit will see a confluence of global CEOs, senior policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 40 countries and across industries, including retail, real estate, tourism, and technology, to drive discussions and share their diverse perspectives and experiences.

Themes of discussion will include:

- The New Growth Agenda

- The Lifestyle Destinations Frontiers

- AI & Tech: Powering Progress

- Leadership in the New Normal Purpose, Profit and Conscious Consumerism

- The Future Disruption Catalysts.

"For a decade, Retail Leaders Circle has cemented its legacy by pushing boundaries, embracing disruption, and pioneering change in the global retail industry," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of Retail Leaders Circle. "Riyadh is the ideal host city for the 10th anniversary of Retail Leaders Circle as Saudi Arabia's retail narrative extends beyond commerce; it exemplifies how, through fearless cross-industry innovation and collaboration, retail can redefine a nation's trajectory."

As part of Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey towards becoming a top global retail hub and the biggest in the Middle East and Africa, Retail Leaders Circle also highlights the retail sector's pivotal role as a key pillar of Vision 2030. A cornerstone of the Kingdom’s GDP, retail fuels economic growth, emphasizing non-oil revenue streams and invigorating consumer spending.

By serving as a strategic platform for influential conversations, Retail Leaders Circle acknowledges Saudi Arabia's retail milestones and positions the Kingdom as a leading force in the global retail landscape.





