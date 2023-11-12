Piramal Enterprises Limited announces consolidated results for Q2 and H1 FY2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, India | November 9th, 2023: Piramal Enterprises Limited (‘PEL’, NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302), a leading diversified NBFC, today announced its consolidated results for the Second Quarter (Q2) FY2024 ended 30th September 2023.



Consolidated Highlights

 Total Assets Under Management (AUM) up 4% QoQ and 5% YoY to INR 66,933 Cr.

 Retail to Wholesale AUM mix improved to 58:42 from 39:61 in Q2 FY23.

 Retail AUM1 grew 55% YoY to INR 38,604 Cr.

 Wholesale 1.0* AUM down 8% QoQ, while Wholesale 2.0^ AUM grew 48% QoQ.

 Reported Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q2 FY24 stood at INR 48 Cr.

o PAT, excluding exceptionals and one-offs, stood at INR 113 Cr vs INR 30 Cr in Q1 FY24.

 Successfully completed share buyback of INR 1,750 Cr, announced by the Board last quarter.

 Strong net worth of INR 28,710 Cr with capital adequacy ratio of 31% on consolidated balance sheet.

 Consolidated GNPA ratio down 10 bps to 2.7%, NNPA ratio flat at 1.5%.



Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., said, “Our performance in the second quarter was supported by growth in AUM, led by retail business. The improved mix between the retail and wholesale showcases our dedicated efforts in building a robust and diversified non-banking financial institution.

We are consistently progressing on our strategic journey of building a leading multi-product retail business, optimally running down Wholesale 1.0* book and building a granular Wholesale 2.0^ book. During this quarter, we also made progress on underlying profitability and asset quality of our portfolio.

We are also pleased that we completed the share buyback during the quarter, thus reiterating our commitment to value creation. Our balance sheet reflects a robust financial position, characterized by strong net worth and capital adequacy ratio.

Our retail lending business is consistently growing, driven by increased disbursements to fulfil the credit needs of the "Bharat" market. We will continue investing in talent, branches, cognitive intelligence, and data analytics to keep this momentum going.

In wholesale lending, we have significantly reduced our Wholesale 1.0* AUM, with a concerted effort to further streamline this portfolio. Our Wholesale 2.0^ book is performing well, in line with or ahead of underwriting.”



Key Business Highlights

Retail Lending

 AUM

o Retail AUM1 grew 55% YoY to INR 38,604 Cr, contributing 58% to overall AUM mix.



 Disbursements

o Quarterly disbursements grew 57% YoY to INR 6,246 Cr.

o Housing disbursements grew 55% YoY to INR 2,313 Cr.

o Disbursement yields2 stood at 14.2% from 14.7% in Q1 FY24.



 Asset Quality

o 90+ DPD3 delinquency stable-to-down across retail products.



 Scale and Presence

o 442 branches and 142 microfinance active branches, serving 596 districts across 25 states.

o Customer franchise now stands at 3.6 Mn; Active customers stood at 1.1 Mn.

o >2.5 lakh new customers acquired during the quarter.

Wholesale Lending

 AUM

o Wholesale 1.0* AUM reduced 8% QoQ to INR 23,827 Cr.

o Wholesale 2.0^ AUM up 48% QoQ to INR 4,501 Cr.



 Wholesale 2.0^ Disbursements

o Disbursed INR 1,819 Cr in Q2 FY24, of which INR 1,115 Cr was disbursed in the month of Sep’2023.

o Average ticket size of Real Estate loans is INR 172 Cr and Corporate Mid-Market Lending is INR 64 Cr.

o Received pre-payments worth INR 966 Cr over last six quarters.



 Asset Quality

o Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of Wholesale AUM stood at 7.1%.

o Stage 14 AUM of INR 17,381 Cr, have an average yield of 12%.

o Stage 2+3 assets reduced by 63% YoY to INR 4,126 with a PCR of 32%.

o Wholesale 2.0^ portfolio is performing well, in line with or ahead of underwriting, as reflected in prepayments.

o SRs reduced by 9% QoQ to INR 4,862 Cr, Wholesale SRs reduced by 13% QoQ to INR 3,259 Cr.

o As resolution processes continue, we expect our SR portfolio to reduce in near term, while few more ARC sales are expected over the next two quarters.



Liability Management

o We continue to focus on diversifying our borrowing mix including securitization.

o The fixed : floating rate debt mix improved to 54:46 and will continue to see further improvement in the coming few quarters.

o Our borrowing cost improved to 8.6% from 8.8% in Q2 FY23.

o Our ALM is well-matched with positive gaps across all buckets.





Consolidated Profit & Loss: (In INR Crores, unless specified)

Consolidated Income Statement Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 QoQ % Q2 FY23 YoY % H1 FY24 H1 FY23 YoY %

Interest Income 1,800 1,725 4% 1,842 (2%) 3,525 3,872 (9%)

Less: Interest Expense 1,050 1,044 1% 1,013 4% 2,094 2,064 1%

Net Interest Income (A) 750 681 10% 829 (9%) 1,431 1,807 (21%)

Fee & Commission 125 90 39% 48 159% 215 111 93%

Dividend 13 76 (83%) - - 90 - -

Others 26 44 (41%) 66 (61%) 69 94 (26)

Other Income (B) 164 210 (22%) 114 44% 374 205 82%

Total Income (A+B) 914 891 3% 943 (3%) 1,806 2,013 (10%)

Less: Operating Expenses (Opex) 664 628 6% 541 23% 1,293 983 31%

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) 250 263 (5%) 402 (38%) 513 1,030 (50%)

Less: Loan Loss Provisions & FV Loss / (Gain) 198 179 - 3,257 (94%) 377 3,347 (89%)

Less: Shriram FV Loss / (Gain) - (855) - - - (855) - -

Profit Before Tax Goodwill Write-Off 53 939 - (2,855) - 991 (2,317) -

Less: Goodwill Write-Off - 278 - - - 278 - -

Profit Before Tax 53 661 - (2,855) - 713 (2,317) -

Less: Current & Deferred Tax 11 173 - (694) - 184 (548) -

Profit After Tax (PAT) 42 488 - (2,161) - 530 (1,769)

Add: Associate Income 71 21 236% 172 (59%) 92 321 (71%)

PAT Before Exceptional Gain / (Loss) 113 509 - (1,989) - 621 (1,447) -

Add: Exceptional Gain / (Loss)5 (64) - - 452 (114%) (64) 8,066 (101%)

Reported Net Profit / Loss after Tax 48 509 - (1,536) - 557 6,619 -



Notes: (^) Wholesale 2.0 refers to loans sanctioned under new RE and CMML from FY22 onwards.

(*) Wholesale 1.0 refers to wholesale loans excluding the loans sanctioned under Wholesale 2.0.

(1) Retail AUM includes Security Receipts (SRs) & Pass-through certificates (PTC) (INR 1,782 Cr for Q2 FY24), Direct Assignment (DA) (INR 612 Cr as of Q2 FY24) and excludes acquired off-book assets (INR 10,959 Cr for Q2 FY24) in the nature of DA & PTC as part of the DHFL acquisition.

(2) Disbursements of <1 yr. duration (3% for Q2 FY24) having higher average yield (15.8% for Q2 FY24) not included in the above calculation.

(3) 90+ DPD delinquency = 90 to 179 days DPD.

(4) Excludes land / receivables, SRs and DHFL book.

(5) In furtherance to the order dated 5th September 2023 and 20th September 2023 of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in W.P. (CRL) 2555/2023, Piramal

Fund Management Private Limited, has agreed to refund / return the principal amounts to all investors of Indiareit PMS as a one-time payment without admission of any liability and without prejudice basis.





MENAFN12112023005232011781ID1107412373