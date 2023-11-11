Last chance to experience MOTIONGATE™ Dubai’s spooktacular Fright Nights: Volume VI

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 9 November 2023: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the Middle East's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, offers thrill-seekers a final opportunity to experience the sixth edition of its spine-tingling Halloween Fright Nights. Due to overwhelming response from guests, this year’s Fright Nights has been extended until Sunday, 12th November, making it the last chance to experience these hair-raising adventures.

Guests have until 12th November to embark on hair-raising adventures at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, featuring a lineup of 13 immersive horror experiences, scare zones, monster meet and greets, live stage shows and a haunting parade that promises an unforgettable experience. Led by the enigmatic Taleweaver, guests can delve into horror experiences like the Golden Curse, The Twilight Mirror, Forsaken Piper, Wraith’s Lament and the Grim Tales: Dracula. For those seeking an extra dose of adrenaline, the three Creepy Scare Zones – Nightshade Street, Freakshow and Haunted Graveyard – guarantee spine-chilling encounters.

Meanwhile, the park also offers 'not-so-scary' activities for children, including The Taleweaver’s Nightmare Emporium, Midnight Tales Street parade, The Tale Weaver’s Short Stories and delightful meet-and-greets with the mischievous Candy Goblin and The Boogeyman.

Little ones can also explore the enchanting Smurfs Village, where they can participate in annual Trick-or-Treat activities and fully immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit as their favourite Smurf-y friends distribute candy, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.





