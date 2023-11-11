King, Malaysia PM Discuss Means Of Stopping War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, on the sidelines of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza, held in Riyadh.

The meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, covered efforts to stop the war on Gaza, as well as means of ending the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip, a Royal Court statement said.



King Abdullah warned of the danger of the continuation of the war, the policy of collective punishment, and displacement attempts, which could all lead to an explosion in the region.

The meeting also covered the need to halt escalations in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, especially Israeli settler violence against the Palestinians, the statement said.





