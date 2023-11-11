King, Indonesian President Call For End To Gaza War, Ensuring Provision Of Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday called for ending the war on Gaza and ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip.



The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh and attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, focused on the importance of activating the efforts of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, especially in providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.





The two leaders stressed the need to sustain hospitals' work in Gaza, expressing rejection of the forcible displacement of Palestinians in the strip.



For his part, the Indonesian president thanked King Abdullah for his firm positions in support of the Palestinians, praising the role of the Hashemite Custodianship in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and stressing the importance of working towards a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, the statement said.





