Jordan Executes Second Airdrop Of Medical Supplies To Gaza Field Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army announced on Saturday that, in alignment with Royal directives, a Royal Air Force aircraft successfully carried out the second airdrop of critical medical supplies on Saturday.

The urgent medical aid was delivered using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza (Hospital 76).

The aid delivery was implemented in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the hospital and the medical staff to provide health and treatment services to alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement.

This undertaking is a continuation to the ongoing commitment of Jordan to support its brethren amidst the conflict in Gaza, according to the statement, which indicated that despite the challenging conditions resulting from continuous Israeli bombardment, the hospital remains fully operational.