World Will Pay Price For Failure To Resolve Issue: Jordan King

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) King Abdullah II of Jordan yesterday warned that the region will spiral into a major conflict for which innocent people from both sides will pay the price, and added that the repercussions will affect the whole world if the“ugly war on Gaza does not stop”.

Addressing the summit, King Abdullah II said:“This injustice did not begin a month ago. It is a continuation of over seven decades dominated by a fortress mentality of separation walls and violations against holy sites and rights, the majority of whose victims are innocent civilians. It is the same mentality that seeks to turn Gaza into an unliveable place. It targets mosques, churches, and hospitals; it kills doctors, paramedics, and relief workers; even children, the elderly, and women.” Did the world have to wait for this painful humanitarian tragedy and the terrible destruction to unfold, in order to realise that peace, which fulfils the legitimate rights of the Palestinians on the basis of the two-state solution, is the only way to reach stability and to end the killing and violence which have continued for decades, King Abdullah II questioned. (QNA)

MENAFN11112023000067011011ID1107412137