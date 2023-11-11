Abbas Appeals To UNSC To End Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and immediately put an end to the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people, calling for the delivery of medical and food supplies, as well as ensuring access to water, electricity, and fuel in the Gaza Strip.

He also appealed for measures to prevent the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

Speaking in Riyadh, Abbas said that as he addresses the summit, the Palestinian people are subjected to the most horrific and brutal aggression, and indeed to an unparalleled war of annihilation at the hands of the cowardly Israeli war machine, which has violated sanctities and international humanitarian law, crossing all red lines in the Gaza Strip, by killing and wounding more than 40,000 Palestinian civilians, the majority of them women, children, and the elderly, in addition to the destruction of thousands of homes.

He added that all this is happening at a time when the West Bank and Jerusalem are being subjected to daily murders and attacks by the usurping Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

The Palestinian president rejected military, security solutions, which have proven ineffective, saying that Israel has been undermining the two-state solution and replacing it with intensified settlement, annexation, ethnic cleansing, and racial discrimination policies in the West Bank and Jerusalem, in addition to blockading Gaza and violating the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Abbas emphasised the continuation of steadfastness in the land and refused to compromise on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian president said:“Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, and any political solution must encompass the entire Palestinian territory, including the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza. We reject Israel's seizure of Palestinian funds the we

send monthly to Gaza, which we have not abandoned for a single day.”(QNA)

