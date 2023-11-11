OIC Chief Says Israeli Actions In Gaza Are Genocide

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has said the Israeli occupation is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and added that it is a crime against humanity.

In his speech at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, Taha said that everyone has watched the hideous scenes that has taken place and the ethnic cleansing that constitutes a crime against humanity committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, without any humanitarian outlook, and said that it requires documenting and using existing international legitimate and legal mechanisms so that the occupying government is held responsible. He also called for ending the attacks against the residents of Gaza, opening safe corridors to deliver permanent aid, and ensuring the security of the Palestinian people.

He added that the Arab Islamic Summit affirms the absolute support for the Palestinian people and the joint commitment to defend the Palestinian cause as well as the cause of Jerusalem, which is the goal of the organisation, and expressed rejection of forced displacement of the Palestinian people. OIC Chief also called on the Security Council and the countries of the world to do their part against the measures taken by the occupation authorities.

He stressed that a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause requires joint efforts to reach a peaceful solution. (QNA)

