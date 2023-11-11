Qatar, Rwanda Sign Agreement In ICT

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of information and communications technology (ICT) with the Republic of Rwanda. The MoU was signed by HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai and Minister of Information Technology, Communications, and Innovation in Rwanda Paula Ingabire.

The MoU was signed during an official visit by an official delegation from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar to the Rwandan capital; as part of the state's efforts to enhance collaborations in the field of information and communication technology in Africa.

The areas of collaboration include public key infrastructure, formulation of information and communication technology policies and strategies, support for research and development in artificial intelligence, exchange of experiences in digital transformation and e-commerce, co-operation in smart cities, and in cross-border data flow.

HE al-Mannai commented: "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to promoting innovation and technological advancement on both local and international levels." This partnership aims to strengthen synergy for mutual growth and development, fostering knowledge and resource exchange in various key areas of the information and communication technology sector, he added.

MENAFN11112023000067011011ID1107412133