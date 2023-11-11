Delhi, NCR Pollution LIVE Updates: City Wakes Up To 'Poor' Air Quality On Diwali AQI At 202

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi, NCR pollution LIVE updates: Delhi registered an AQI of '199' today at 6 am which lies in the 'moderate' category according to Central Pollution Control Board. The city had been witnessing 'severe' pollution levels, that is average air quality above '400' on a scale of 500, following October 27 heightened pollution levels can be attributed to stubble-burning incidents in Punjab which led to a deterioration in air quality over the NCR region and in neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. The unfavourable meteorological conditions involving low wind speed and a decrease in temperature further exacerbated the problem of air pollution.
On November 10, the capital region received light showers in several places through out the day that reduced the amount of suspended particulate matter in the air, that is PM 2.5 and PM 10 and hence improved air quality.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a complete ban on crackers on Diwali. On November 10, the Delhi government launched the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign in the city amid concerns of rising pollution again after the Diwali festival IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been invoked in the national capital after the national capital's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe plus' category per CPCB data AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe.'
