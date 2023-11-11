Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital Offers Special 20% Discount For Military Personnel In November

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dacula, GA - Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital, a leading veterinary care provider in Dacula, Georgia, is pleased to announce a special offer for all military personnel this November. In recognition and deep appreciation of their services, the hospital is providing a 20% discount on all of its services throughout the month.



Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital has always been committed to providing the highest quality care for pets, recognizing the great value and joy they bring to families. The hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of veterinary experts who are deeply committed to the health and well-being of your pets.



"We're extremely proud to extend this special offer to our military personnel," says Dr. Tara Zak, the hospital's chief veterinarian and owner. "It's our small way of saying 'thank you' for their tremendous service."



All active and retired military personnel are eligible for this discount at Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital, located at 1342 Auburn Rd Ste 116 in Dacula, GA. For more information, please visit the company website at Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital



Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital is a full-service pet hospital in Dacula, GA, providing comprehensive veterinary care. The hospital is dedicated to treating pets with love and respect while providing the highest quality of medical, surgical, and dental care.



