Ukrainian Steelmakers Produce 5.16M T Of Steel Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-October 2023, Ukraine's metallurgical enterprises produced 5.16 million tonnes of steel, down 11.7% year-on-year.

According to data provided by Ukrmetalurgprom , in January-October 2023, Ukraine's steel production reached 5.16 million tonnes, which is 88.3% of the 2022 result.

Ukraine's pig iron production over the reporting period amounted to 4.91 million tonnes (84.4% compared to January-October 2022), rolled products - 4.37 million tonnes (87.0%).

In October 2023, Ukraine produced 571.2 thousand tonnes of steel (+13,000 tonnes compared to September 2023), 511,300 tonnes of pig iron (+24,700 tonnes), and 435,700 tonnes of rolled products (-87,300 tonnes).

As reported, 88,000 tonnes of steel products and more than 172,000 tonnes of iron ore raw materials were exported from Ukraine's ports over two months since the temporary humanitarian corridor was launched.