Italian Firm To Carry Out Conservation Works At Mosul Mosque


11/11/2023 9:00:51 PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Italy's Consorzio Arke has won a contract with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the "Execution of Conservation Works on the three Mihrabs of the Al Nouri Mosque, Mosul."

The contract is valued at $159,830.

The mosque was badly damaged during the war against the so-called Islamic State (IS) group in 2017.

(Source: UNGM)

