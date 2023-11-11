Jordan Armed Forces Drop Medical Aid To Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra) -- An official of the Jordanian Armed Forces said a Royal Air Force plane Saturday dropped urgent medical aid for the second time using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.The drop operation came in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar to enhance the hospital's capabilities and increase the ability of medical personnel to provide health and treatment services to Palestinians in Gaza.The Armed Forces confirm that the hospital continues to operate despite the difficult conditions the hospital is suffering from amid ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.