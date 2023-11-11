Israeli Media Report Progress In Prisoner Swap Deal Between Hamas, Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, November 11 (Petra) -- A high-ranking Israeli official told Saturday Israeli Channel 13 that there is progress in negotiations to complete a "major" prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, "but it does not include soldiers, and nothing has been closed yet."The official said as part of the deal, dozens of prisoners in Gaza would be released, Israel would release female prisoners and minors from Israeli prisons and allow fuel into Gaza.The Israeli channel quoted political sources as saying that Israel is striving to strike a deal that includes the release of many prisoners, contrary to what was reported about discussions of "small" deals that would lead to the release of a group of individuals.According to the sources, the ground invasion maneuver carried out by the Israeli army in Gaza increases the pressure on the Netanyahu government.